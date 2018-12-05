Navigation

Swiss airspace study Drones can be safely guided by mobile phone networks

A drone flies in front of an airplane high above in the sky

Earlier this year, Skyguide announced that Switzerland would host the first national deployment of U-space, a digital infrastructure aimed at preventing accidents involving drones. ​​​​​​​

(Keystone)

Switzerland’s existing mobile telephony infrastructure is enough to guarantee the safety of drone flights in the country’s airspace, according to a study published Wednesday.

Commissioned by Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide and carried out by the Aviation Research Center Switzerland (ARCS), the study focused on the possibility of using mobile networks to control drones.

The researchers found that this infrastructure can already support the exchange of data and control of drones in Swiss airspace (also called U-space).

“The study concludes that no costly new infrastructure will be required to ensure the safe integration of drone operations into Swiss airspace,” the Skyguide press releaseexternal link concluded.

The study was carried out in collaboration telecommunications provider Swisscom as well as several Swiss universities. A follow-up study is planned for 2019.

From next summer, Skyguide will offer a registration system for drone pilots, which should ensure the safe integration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into Swiss airspace, notably by permitting the exchange of real-time data among drones, a drone traffic management system and geolocation service providers.

Safer skies Switzerland to introduce Europe’s first drone traffic control system

The system aims to prevent accidents involving drones in Swiss skies. A tests phase will start in June 2018, reported the Swiss News Agency on Monday.

Keystone-SDA/swissinfo.ch/cl

