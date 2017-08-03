This content was published on August 3, 2017 9:15 PM Aug 3, 2017 - 21:15

Image from hidden camera footage of the ‘Ndrangheta mafia discussing business in Frauenfeld, canton Thurgau (CARABINIERI DI REGGIO CALABRIA)

Switzerland has extradited two suspected members of the Calabrian mafia ‘Ndrangheta that belonged to the canton Thurgau branch of the organised crime family. Ten other members of the same cell have been placed under detention.

The two suspected mafia members were handed over to the Italian authorities in Chiasso on Thursday. They waived their right to appeal their extradition. The remaining ten of the Thurgau 12 arrested in March 2016 were placed under detention in anticipation of their imminent extradition. This was due to the increased risk of them fleeing the country after the Federal Criminal Court confirmed their extradition, according to the Federal Office of Justice.

A total of 15 suspected Ndrangheta mafia members were arrested in a massive sting operation carried out in March 2016 in the cantons of Thurgau, Valais and Zurich. The alleged criminals are believed to be involved in drugs and arms trafficking, mainly in Italy.

The 12 Thurgau cell members were released the same month as the risk of escaping abroad was deemed minimal then. The two members from Valais had already been sentenced to prison terms in Italy, of six and nine years each. One was extradited to Rome in June 2016 while the other remains in detention in Switzerland. Another alleged ‘Ndrangheta member was extradited to Italy in February this year after he waived his right to appeal his extradition.