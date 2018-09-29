This content was published on September 29, 2018 5:26 PM Sep 29, 2018 - 17:26

The 11th edition of the event saw a new registration record, with more than 900 cheese samples entered to compete. (© KEYSTONE / URS FLUEELER)

An alpine Gruyère AOP (protected designation of originexternal link) from western Swiss cheesemaker Alpage La Bassine has been named the best Swiss cheese of 2018, it was announced Saturday.

Produced by Maurice and Germain Treboux, the cheese beat out 965 other candidates during the 11th edition of the Swiss Cheese Awardsexternal link in Lucerne. The aim of the event is to promote the quality of Swiss cheese, and to publicise lesser known Swiss cheeses.

Some 27 other cheeses also received honours. Medals were awarded by Swiss Federal Office of Agriculture Director Bernard Lehmann.

The 10th Swiss Cheese Awards in 2016 also selected a Gruyère, produced by cheesemaker Jean-Claude Pittet, for the top honour.



Gruyère is among the best known of Swiss cheeses. This hard cheese has a characteristic taste, which is attributed to high quality raw milk. According to its marketing boardexternal link, the same recipe has been used for centuries.



Swiss Cheese Awards A Gruyère is the top Swiss cheese A Gruyère cheese made high on an alp in the Vaud mountains has been named the best Swiss cheese of 2016.

Keystone/SDA-ATS/cl

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!