Ministers Guy Parmelin (economics), Ignazio Cassis (foreign) und Karin Keller-Sutter (justice) at the press conference in Bern on Friday

(Keystone / Peter Schneider)

Switzerland says it will not yet sign a framework agreement aimed at simplifying future ties with the European Union as it wants certain points clarified.

The decision was announced by the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, on Friday, during a specially convened press conference. It comes after the deal was put out to a public consultation.

Brussels had given Switzerland until July 2019 to decide whether it wanted to accept the deal and has already made clear that it would be unhappy about a further delay.



Three concerns



On Friday, the government saidexternal link that the consultations had thrown up three main concerns: maintaining the current level of wage and worker protection – a key demand for Switzerland – as well as EU moves to put limits on state subsidies and give EU citizens’ the same rights in Switzerland that they get at home. “On this basis, the Federal Council demands clarifications of these areas,” it said in a statement.



It added that it had sent a letter to the European Commission, declaring its readiness to “engage in dialogue with the EU” on these issues which must be settled before it can sign the deal and present it to the Swiss parliament.

But it also emphasised the importance of “respecting internal procedures” in the search for solutions to ensure that there is “strong support for the agreement”. In fact, it was “practically certain” that the deal would have to be put to a popular vote, the letter added.



Experts say failure to endorse the treaty and begin the ratification process could severely shake Swiss ties with its biggest trading partner, potentially disrupting commerce and cross-border stock trading.

What’s at stake



Since 2014, talks have been taking place to formalise relations between Bern and Brussels, currently covered by around 120 separate bilateral accords negotiated since a 1992 referendum in the Alpine state rejected joining the European Economic Area.

The proposed agreement covers five of the larger bilateral deals: free movement of people, mutual recognition of industrial standards, agricultural products, air transport, and land transport.



Keystone-SDA/Reuters/swissinfo.ch/ilj

