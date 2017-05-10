Swiss National Museum exhibition By Ester Unterfinger (Photo editor) Culture Business ... Print comment Share: share on twitter share on facebook send by e-mail more... See in other languages: 8 Languages: 8 (ar) إطلالة على تقاليد المطبخ السويسري (es) ¿Qué come Suiza? (fr) Que mange la Suisse? (it) Che cosa mangia la Svizzera? (ja) (pt) "O que come a Suíça?" (ru) Еда и питание в швейцарской истории (zh) 瑞士人吃什么展览 The exhibition features a series of tables each laid out according to a specific culinary theme Until the emergence of the industrial meat industry in the 19th century, the general population used to eat much less meat than the upper classes in Switzerland Part of the Einsiedeln tableware service, manufactured in 1776 by Switzerland's first porcelain factory at Kilchberg-Schooren Knitting artist Madame Tricot has created a butcher's section featuring knitted meats The picnic hamper is a 'beautiful way of celebrating food in the open air', says curator Pia Schubiger. A 3D cheese map shows the main cheese regions in Switzerland Rare species of apples are on display Part of the exhibition is given over to Swiss star chefs and cookbooks A poor person's meal from the 15-16th centuries: oats, ginger and dried pears What will the Swiss be eating in the future? Insects, laboratory-produced meat and micro leaves, for example. May 10, 2017 - 11:00 (Photos: Mara Truog/Swiss National Museum)