Mar 15, 2017 - 17:00

The Swiss Photo Award – vfg.selection is one of the most prestigious photography prizes in Switzerland.



For the past 19 years it has showcased the whole of Swiss photography, from architecture to editorial, as well as fashion, fine art, free, reportage and advertising. Each year an international jury selects the best works in each category, showing the most outstanding art and craftsmanship.

The award is open to photographers resident in Switzerland and/or having Swiss citizenship, as well as to photographic work that was published in Switzerland in 2016.

In this gallery, swissinfo.ch brings you the nominees for the awards in each category. The winners will receive their prize at the Open & Award Night on March 16, 2017 at the Photobastei display rooms in Zurich. An exhibition of the nominated works is open to the public until April 2, 2017.

