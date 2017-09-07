This content was published on September 7, 2017 5:00 PM Sep 7, 2017 - 17:00

You might not know his name, but Raffael Dickreuter from Bern is someone who puts the action into Hollywood's big blockbusters. From The Incredible Hulk (2008) to Iron Man (2008) and The Martian (2015), Dickreuter designs the films' big-impact action scenes. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



When things explode and go up in smoke, when the lead character just manages to eject from the aircraft at the last minute, there's a strong chance that Dickreuter was the action designer. He came up with the effects for a long list of Hollywood films, and realised a lifetime dream when he worked for Steven Speilberg on ‘The Big Friendly Giant’, released in 2016.

The special effects maestro has a diverse professional background in film, design, web, advertising and photography. The groundbreaking 3D camera system he designed for 'Green Lantern' (2011) allows directors to work on sets before they’re built.

His interest in film was first awakened when he was still at school and worked as a steward at the Splendid cinema in Bern. He says he watches a lot of new movies, to make sure he doesn’t create effects already used in other films. He says, “You really have to watch what's going on, what's on the way.”

He’s been living in Hollywood for 12 years, but also has clients he visits in Bern.Swiss Public Television, SRF spent time with Dickreuter on location in Los Angeles, to find out how he works his magic.