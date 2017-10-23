This content was published on October 23, 2017 11:00 AM Oct 23, 2017 - 11:00

Gabriela Hug aims to make a significant contribution to the energy revolution by taking a mathematical approach.

The 38-year-old associate professor at the Federal Institute of Technology Zurich could make a substantial contribution to the shift to renewable energy.

The challenge is to overcome the discontinuity of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, which vary depending on the time of day and weather conditions.

Hug has turned to math as part of her work to make the energy grid more efficient, and first wants to optimise a small section of the power network before making changes to the entire system.

Her field of research is dominated by men, so she's also become a role model for her students at the institute, as well as an encouragement for the next generation. Hug herself could still pass for a student.

She has also worked in Canada and spent several years as a professor at the Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Becoming an associate professor at such a young age has only been possible thanks to hard work and little sleep. And also thanks to her husband Benjamin, who’s been a full-time house husband for the past seven years.

