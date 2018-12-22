Christmas is the busiest time of year for packages, but sometimes they get damaged, and Swiss Post has a special clinic to take care of them.

Swiss Post has a lot to do in the run-up to Christmas. In December, up to one million parcels a day are processed in its sorting centres. Each individual package passes through one of the parcel centres before it ends up under the Christmas tree. At the Härkingen parcel centre in canton Solothurn, the parcels are delivered by truck and transported on a conveyor belt to the sorting hall.