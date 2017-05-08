May 8, 2017 - 15:16

Rail traffic was disrupted but nobody was injured in the Bern train derailment (Keystone)

A worn-out railway switch - that guides a train from one track to another - was likely to blame for the derailment of a local commuter train in March just outside the main railway station of the Swiss capital.

On Monday, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF) shared the first findings of its investigations into two major derailments that occurred in late March in the space of a week in Bern and Lucerne.

SBB/CFF said an aging switch most probably caused the Bern accident – “the first time such an equipment failure had occurred in Switzerland,” it said in a statement.

The derailment happened on March 29 as the train, run by Swiss railway company BLS, was leaving Bern’s main station on its way to Sumiswald. There were no serious injuries and the 90 passengers, including two adults with young children in prams, were able to disembark and walk back to the station without any problems. However, the incident led to major delays and train cancellations, in particular between Bern and Zurich.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board’s assessment of the accident is still ongoing.

Lucerne case

SBB/CFF also commented on a more spectacular derailment that occurred in Lucerne on March 22. A Eurocity train operated by the federal railways came off the tracks as it was pulling out of Lucerne’s main rail station, injuring six passengers. The Eurocity train was travelling from Milan in northern Italy to Basel in northwest Switzerland. The accident, which is still being investigated, shut down Lucerne train station for four-and-a-half days while crews carried out millions of francs worth of repairs.

According to the Federal Railways, the exact cause of the accident is not known but it is likely to be the result of a rare chain of events that individually would not have caused the train to derail.