There are 18 Swiss schools abroad, notably in Italy, Spain and Latin America (Keystone)

The Swiss school in Milan has been asked to amend its statutes following an outcry over its allegedly discriminatory recommendations against pupils with learning difficulties.

The Federal Office of Culture said it was wrong to say that it was “not ideal” to send children with learning disorders, including dyslexia, ADHS or Asperger’s syndrome, to a Swiss school. It urged the institution to take down the statement.

The school complied with the request on Monday.



The school says it could not provide special assistance for free to children with severe disorders and there were no special facilities, including lifts, for children with physical disabilities.

The president of the school in Milan; Luca Corabi De Marchi, responded that in the past his school had always taken in pupils with learning difficulties and it would continue to do so.

The controversial statement was a “frank and open invitation to dialogue, in the style of Swiss institutions,” Corabi De Marchi was quoted as saying.

The statutes were approved by the school board in May, but Italian media and politicians brought the issue to the fore over the past few days.

Worldwide there are currently 18 Swiss schools which receive financial support by the Swiss authorities.

