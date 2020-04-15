This content was published on April 15, 2020 6:00 AM

Along with other charities, Caritas distributes donations to those most in need. (Keystone)

The Swiss Solidarity, which has raised more than CHF17 million ($17.7 million) for deprived sections of society during the coronavirus pandemic, will conclude with a National Solidarity Day on April 16.

With the support of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, which also includes swissinfo.ch, Swiss Solidarityexternal link collects money for disadvantaged people. The eventual sum of money raised will be distributed to charities and NGOs such as the Swiss Red Crossexternal link, Caritasexternal link and Pro Senectuteexternal link, who will funnel funds to those most in need.

These organisations help families in difficult financial situations with meal vouchers and emergency aid donations of up to CHF 1,000. Pro Senectute, which takes care of older people, has already been using funds to support coordinated neighborhood assistance in the canton of Zug.

National Solidarity Dayexternal link is a regular feature in Switzerland, but this time will not feature politicians and prominent personalities manning the phones. A special call centre will nevertheless be set up for people who cannot contribute online.

A particular feature of the current donation campaign, which kicked off on March 23, is the effort to raise money from companies. One noteworthy contributor has been the Swiss Florists Association, Florist.chexternal link, with its “Easter Basket” campaign that has donated 10% of proceeds to Swiss Solidarity.

Despite being particularly affected by the government lockdown, florists have been offering delivery services or safer options for people to pick up their flowers.

The public has also been encouraged to produce short videosexternal link labelled with the #SwissSolidarityChallengeexternal link tag. The challenge runs from April 14 to April 16. The movie makers receive a crumpled paper, unfold it and read their personal contribution to Swiss solidarity, before passing it on virtually.

Contributions to the campaign can be made via the website https://www.glueckskette.ch/external link or the postal account 10-15000-6, using the reference “Coronavirus”. People who cannot donate via these two platforms can register their donation over the telephone number 0800 87 07 07.

