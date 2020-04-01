Navigation

Swiss Solidarity Swiss Covid-19 fund raiser collects more than CHF10 million

Volunteers preparing sandwiches

The fundraising campaign is one of many other activities by NGOs and volunteers to help during the coronavirus crisis. 

(Keystone/Martial Trezzini)

The national charity, Swiss Solidarity, announced that it has raised more than CHF10 million ($10.4 million) to support vulnerable people affected by the coronavirus crisis.

It began paying out money to several partner charities for urgent help, said the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) on Wednesday.

The NGO had launched its latest campaign on March 23, calling for financial help to support the elderly and the homeless, as well as people in need who struggle to cope with dramatic income losses due to the restrictions ordered by the government.

Besides the many loyal private donors, there were many local authorities and small companies which pitched in, according to Swiss Solidarityexternal link.

The charity appealed for continued community efforts and contributions via their website or their postal payment account 10-15000-6, using the reference “Coronavirus”.

Since it was established 74 years ago, Swiss Solidarity has collected more than CHF1.8 billion in public donations to fund projects both in Switzerland and abroad, including CHF34.7 million last year.

swissinfo.ch/ug

