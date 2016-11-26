Episode 8: Goodbye India

Swiss Story
Episode 1: The adventure begins
Swiss students Laura Leonardis and Nina Zellweger pack their bags and head off on assignment for Bangalore. They’ve never lived in a hot and humid ...
Episode 2: Cricket lessons
Laura and Nina get their first taste of the thriving metropolis of Bangalore. The city is a melting pot; the IT hub attracting Indians from across ...
Episode 3: Biryani and Temples
The swissnex interns get a taste of three different Indian cities, and give Indian students a taste of Swiss student life. Laura and Nina are ...
Episode 4: Do we speak the same language?
Laura and Nina find other ways of communicating when English doesn't work. Laura and Nina are spending half a year working as interns ...
Episode 7: In the Silicon Valley of India
Follow Nina and Laura through their daily life in Bangalore, as they organise events for Swiss alumni, order food and book rickshaws.