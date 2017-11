This content was published on November 11, 2017 12:00 PM Nov 11, 2017 - 12:00

Unlike in the UK, in Switzerland headache tablets can only be purchased in pharmacies. However, the relatively high prices might make you think twice before popping a pill. (Diccon Bewes for swissinfo.ch)



