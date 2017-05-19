May 19, 2017 - 15:19

New aerial images record details of Switzerland with an accuracy of 10cm - thanks to the latest technology deployed by the Federal Office of Topography. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



The federal office has come a long way since the days - more than a century ago - when the first topographical surveys of Switzerland were made by mounting cameras on pigeons. Since aircraft have been used, the quality of images has continued to improve with every technological advance.

The latest camera the topography office has installed in its airplane can record details with an accuracy of 10cm. It will photograph all of western Switzerland in the coming months, with the results expected to be online by the end of the year.