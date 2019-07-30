This content was published on July 30, 2019 10:00 AM

Smart Valor was launched in 2017 and is based in 'Swiss Crypto Valley' of Zug near Zurich. (© Keystone / Urs Flueeler)

Smart Valor, the country’s first integrated cryptocurrency exchange offering custody, trading and brokerage, has gone live with nine crypto-fiat trading pairs.

The assets on Zug-based platformexternal link, that was launched in 2017 as part of the Thomson Reuters Incubator, includes crypto currencies and security tokens. For the live launch on Tuesday, cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether are available in four fiat currencies: CHF, USD, EUR and GBP. More cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based tokens will be gradually added on a monthly basis. Eventually, the company plans to introduce security tokens backed by real assets.

The custody and wallets are provided jointly by France-based Ledger and US-based BitGo. Smart Valor already has approval to operate as a financial intermediary in Switzerland. Its Liechtenstein-based subsidiary has approval to operate a crypto exchange for utility and payment tokens.

“The next milestone for the company is the receival of the MTF (Multilateral Trading Facility) license which will allow it to list and trade any type of tokenized securities including equity instruments, funds and derivatives,” said a company statement.

swissinfo.ch/ac

