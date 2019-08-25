This content was published on August 25, 2019 5:03 PM

Christian Stucki (top) wins against Joel Wicki

Christian Stucki has won the national championship title in Swiss wrestling, known as schwingen, making him the latest ‘schwingen’ King.

The 34-year old, who weighs in at 140 kg, and comes from near Bern, had to fight for his title over three days at the Federal Wrestling and Alpine Games Festival, or Schwingfestexternal link, in Zug, central Switzerland, which wraps up on Sunday.

He won over his opponent, the 22-year-old newcomer Joel Wicki, from central Switzerland, in just 40 secondsexternal link (click on link to watch). "I can't quite believe it," said the visibly moved Stucki on Swiss national television SRF.



+ All hail the new ‘schwingen’ King: Matthias Glarner won the last title back in 2016

The traditional festival dates back to the end of the 19th century and is held once every three years. It's a major date in the Swiss sporting calendar with a high level of media coverage.

The ‘King’ also receives a bull as the main prize. The best 15% of the wrestlers receive a wreath and a special title: "Eidgenoss" or "Confederate".

Swiss wrestling takes place in a sawdust ring and fighters try to throw opponents onto their backs using each other’s shorts. It’s an eclectic sport largely unknown outside Switzerland. Although there are some foreign participants, like these Americans with Swiss roots.

There are also competitions in other sports, such as boulder throwing and Hornussen (hornets), a team sport that looks a bit like a cross between golf and baseball.

+ Read more about Swiss wrestling and these other sports here

Organisers said they expected more than 400,000 people to attend the festival. This makes it the country's biggest sporting event.

Federal festivals are designed to bring people together. They promote national cohesion and celebrate the Swiss identity, although there has been some discussion in the mediaexternal link of whether they perpetuate Swiss clichés.

This year’s festival also attracted a real royal, in the person of the King of Tonga, invited through a personal connection with a Zug family. The next festival will take place in Pratteln, near Basel, in 2022external link.

