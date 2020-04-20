Navigation

swissinfo.ch during the lockdown Our experience working from home in Switzerland

With the main office closed, SWI swissinfo.ch staff members are working from all over the country and discovering new ways to bring the latest developments from Switzerland to the world.

We are scattered across nearly all of the language regions in Switzerland and capturing the reactions to the crisis from wherever we are working – whether it is a small village in the countryside, a big housing complex in cities like Zurich or Geneva, or a tourist destination in the Bernese Alps.

Unlike the other units of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, swissinfo.ch has been publishing stories exclusively online for around 20 years, without a broadcast component. This has made for a relatively seamless transition to producing content for our ten language websites and more than thirty social media accounts from our home offices. Here’s a glimpse at some of them:

Ländliche Landschaft

Specialist in communications and marketing, Bern (Canton Bern)

Blauer Himmel und Bäume

Video Journalist, Bern (Canton Bern)

Balkon. Sicht auf Bäume

Journalist, Russian editorial department, Bern (Canton Bern)

Balkon. Sicht auch Stadt. Blauer Himmel

Community Journalist, Swiss editorial department, Bern (Canton Bern)

Sicht auf Dach eines Gebäudes

Journalist, Portuguese Department, Bern (Canton Bern)

Arbeitsplatz mit Computerinfrastruktur

Specialist in Communications and Marketing, Bern (Canton Bern)

Sicht auf Aare, Bäume und Schwimmbar

Journalist, Spanish editorial department, Bern (Canton Bern)

Sicht auf längliches Gebäude

Deputy Editor in Chief, Bern (Canton Bern)

Sicht auf kleines Quartier

Designer, Bern (Canton Bern)

Sicht auf Garten

Archivist, Ittigen (Canton Bern)

Sicht auf grüne Wiese. Daneben fährt ein Zug durch

Journalist, Swiss editorial department, Lyss (Canton Bern)

Sicht auf alten Baumbestand

IT Assistant, Biel (Canton Bern)

Ländlich. Sicht auf grüne Wiese

Video Journalist, Dompierre (Canton Fribourg)

Sicht auf Quartier. Ein Schwimmbad gibt es auch

Journalist, Arabic editorial department, Courtion (Canton Fribourg)

Ländliche Landschaft

Frontend Developer, Cormagens (Canton Fribourg)

Arbeitsplatz mit Computer

Journalist, Portuguese editorial department, Fribourg (Canton Fribourg)

Strahlen blauer Himmel. Sicht aus Balkon.

Journalist, Arabic editorial department, Marly (Canton Fribourg)

Gasse zwischen zwei genfer Hochhäuser

Journalist, Swiss editorial department, Geneva (Canton Geneva)

Sicht auf Garten und See

Head of format development, Spiez (Canton Bern)

Arbeitsplatz mit Computer

Journalist TVS tvsvizzera.it, Breganzona (Canton Ticino)

Arbeitsplatz mit Computer und offener Agenda auf dem Tisch

Journalist TVS tvsvizzera.it, Campione d'Italia (Canton Ticino)

Sicht auf Bäume und Haus

Journalist, Arabic editorial department, Solothurn (Canton Solothurn)

Sicht auf Dorf. Leicht grauer Himmel an dem Tag

Photo editor, Möriken (Canton Aargau)

Sicht auf Garten mit einzelnem Baum

Data Journalist Intern, Wettingen (Canton Aargau)

Arbeitsplatz mit Katze auf dem Tisch, neben einem Computer

Journalist, Chinese editorial department, Dietikon (Canton Zürich)

Fenstersicht auf Hochhaus

Journalist, Japanese editorial department, Zürich (Canton Zürich)

Sicht auf Strasse und Blockhäuser. Zwei Türme in der Ferne sichtbar

Community Developer, Zürich (Canton Zürich)

Sicht auf Quartier in Zürich

Video Journalist, Zürich (Canton Zürich)

Sicht auf Bäume. Strahlend blauer Himmel

Journalist, Portuguese editorial department, Erlenbach (Canton Zürich)

Sicht auf Quartier und Gartensitzplatz

Managing editor Audience + Innovation, Uster (Zürich)

Sicht durch eine Gasse auf älter Chalet

Journalist, Swiss editorial department, Vals (Canton Graubünden)

While colleagues miss the communal coffee breaks and informal interactions, our laptops and the internet have allowed us to continue bringing our multilingual content to our readers wherever they are in the world.​​​​​​​

Our latest readership figures show the extent to which that content from Switzerland has been used during the coronavirus crisis. Based on reader reactions and exchanges on social media, readers come from all over the world and different walks of life. The Swiss abroad, people with business ties to Switzerland, foreigners living in Switzerland, journalists from international media outlets, tourists, travel agents and scientists are some of the readers who have been using swissinfo.ch as a guide to the coronavirus situation.

Our news and in-depth reporting in 10 languages reached more readers last month than ever before as more people sought accessible and reliable information on the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis. These are the latest figures from the independent industry organisation Netmetrix:

visual
(Kai Reusser / swissinfo.ch)

Meeting the demands of such a varied readership requires a diverse team. Our staff is made up of people from almost all continents and a range of cultural backgrounds, as shown in the #StayHomeChallenge we posted on Instagram.

Stay at Home

Stay home challenge

Most offices in Switzerland are empty these days, as people work from home under government advice to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It's no different for swissinfo.ch staff, who have also set up their laptops in their living rooms and spare rooms to continue working, albeit in very unusual circumstances.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ We took part in the #stayhome challenge and compiled the clips our journalists have filmed to show how we're working in this time, and what else we're doing to keep our spirits up.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Can you work from home? How is it going?⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ #corona #coronavirus #socialdistancing #homeoffice #workfromhome #Swiss #Switzerland #stayathome #stayhome #stayathomechallenge #stayhomestaysafe #stayhomesavelives #covid19 #swissnews #letsfightcoronavirus #staypositive #stayindoors

