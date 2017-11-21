This content was published on November 21, 2017 11:00 AM Nov 21, 2017 - 11:00

Precision, reliability and mechanical mastery are some of the common traits shared by gun manufacturers and watchmakers. The SwissMiniGun is what you get when both worlds collide.

At a mere 5.5 cm, it is recognisedexternal link by Guinness World Records as the world's smallest revolver. Weighing just under 20 grams it can fire specially made 2.34 mm rim-fire ammunition. It is not capable of serious harm with a maximum power of less than one joule: around ten times less than some air or BB guns on the market.

