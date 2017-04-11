Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

What do you really know about Switzerland? Images of mountain scenery and sparkling alpine lakes abound. But what about cannabis consumption and divorce rates? swissinfo.ch offers a dedicated platform to deepen your knowledge of the country in just a few minutes.

Not many might know that it is illegal to keep guinea pigs individually in Switzerland—they must be housed at least in pairs. Neither is it a well-known fact that the mother of James Bond, Ian Fleming’s spy creation, is Swiss. Or that Albert Einstein was working in the Patent Office in Bern when he published his theory of relativity in 1905.

And did you know that Swiss women only acquired the right to vote at national level in 1971?

For those who need, or want, to brush up their knowledge of Switzerland, swissinfo.ch offers the most important facts and figures in 10 languages—everything from birth to death and taxes.

For example, Switzerland has around 8.41 million inhabitants—less than New York City with 8.55 million. But the area of Switzerland is 41,285 square kilometers, while New York City has an area of about 790 square kilometers.

(swissinfo.ch)

To find out more, visit our platform offering Swiss facts and information:

Switzerland: How Toexternal link

Ultimately, whether you are looking for information about how to become a Swiss citizen or how to open a restaurant in Zurich, the six chapters of “Switzerland: How To” have all the practical information and guidance you need.


Translation from German by Domhnall O'Sullivan, swissinfo.ch

