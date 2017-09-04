This content was published on September 4, 2017 10:08 AM Sep 4, 2017 - 10:08

A photo released by the Korean News Agency showing a missile test which took place on August 29. (Keystone)

Switzerland has joined the international outcry against the latest North Korean nuclear test, calling it a violation of UN resolutions and a “danger to peace and security in the region.”



The statement, released to the Swiss news agency, came after news emerged that the isolated Asian state had conducted its most powerful test to date of an underground hydrogen bomb – just a few days after launching a ballistic missile test over Japan.



The foreign ministry averred that the test “runs against the efforts of the international community regarding the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and especially those efforts being made to implement the treaty that completely bans nuclear trials.”



As tensions rise in the region, and notably in Washington, where President Trump has vigorously condemned what he views as the provocations of North Korea, Switzerland called for a calm resolution.



“Switzerland is convinced that an end to the nuclear and security problems on the Korean peninsula can only be reached in the framework of a negotiated, diplomatic process,” the foreign ministry said.



Diplomatic efforts

Swiss efforts to calm tensions in the region include an ongoing support of non-proliferation and the total elimination of nuclear weapons, including the CTBT Treatyexternal link banning all nuclear tests, negotiated in Geneva between 1994 and 1996.

North Korea, along with India and Pakistan, never signed the text. The country also pulled out of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weaponsexternal link (NPT) in 2003.



Switzerland, like much of the international community, also enforces a range of economic sanctions against North Korea, which it bolstered last month.



The alpine nation has also repeatedly hosted mediation talks between China, the United States and North Korea, and said yesterday that it remains open to any requests to contribute to further such efforts to promote peace and stability on the peninsula.



In New York on Monday, the UN Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week to discuss the response to North Korea’s missile and nuclear testing.