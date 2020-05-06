Navigation

switzerland explained How the Swiss asylum system works

Switzerland boasts of a long humanitarian tradition and in fact deals with relatively more asylum requests than other European countries, given the size of the population.

Even if few asylum seekers receive official refugee status many are granted different kinds of temporary permits allowing them to stay.

With such a permit they might get help with living costs and finding a job, but the road to integration is a long one. In this “Switzerland Explained” video, find out how the asylum process works and what conditions for asylum-seekersexternal link in Switzerland are like.

