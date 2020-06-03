Switzerland takes helm of Hague Code of Conduct

This content was published on June 3, 2020 6:24 PM

The Code does not call for the destruction of any missiles,

Switzerland assumed on Wednesday the presidency of the Hague Code of Conduct, an international mechanism established in 2002 to control the spread of weapons of mass destruction.

The non-binding agreement, formally known as The International Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation, has 143 state signatories.

During its presidency, Switzerland wants to convince more countries to join and ensure that the commitments contained in the code are upheld, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Signatory countries are required to provide information annually on their national ballistic missile programmes and their space activities. They must also provide advance notice of any missile launches.

The code of conduct plays an important role in maintaining international stability and security.

Last month, United States President Donald Trump said his country was developing a “super duper missileexternal link” to stay ahead of military rivals including Russia and China.







