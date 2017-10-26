Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Tama's Tales Swiss politicians with migrant backgrounds

...

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she visits the Swiss federal parliament building in the capital, Bern, and meets up with politicians with migrant backgrounds, including Corrado Pardini and Sibel Arslan. They explain why it's important to them not to forget their roots. (SRF Kulturplatz/ swissinfo.ch) 

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!