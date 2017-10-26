This content was published on October 26, 2017 5:00 PM Oct 26, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she visits the Swiss federal parliament building in the capital, Bern, and meets up with politicians with migrant backgrounds, including Corrado Pardini and Sibel Arslan. They explain why it's important to them not to forget their roots. (SRF Kulturplatz/ swissinfo.ch)



