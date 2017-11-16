Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Tama's Tales Tamil street food, all chopped up

...

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week, she meets up with Thileeban, who talks about his difficult start to life here in Switzerland. These days, apart from selling Sri Lankan street food, he's also involved in film production. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch) 

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!