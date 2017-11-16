This content was published on November 16, 2017 5:00 PM Nov 16, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week, she meets up with Thileeban, who talks about his difficult start to life here in Switzerland. These days, apart from selling Sri Lankan street food, he's also involved in film production. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.