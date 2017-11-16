Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week, she meets up with Thileeban, who talks about his difficult start to life here in Switzerland. These days, apart from selling Sri Lankan street food, he's also involved in film production. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)
Tama's Tales Tamil street food, all chopped up
