Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. Emily has Polish/Chinese roots but grew up in Canada and says she feels Canadian. Tama doesn't feel terribly Swiss, even though she grew up here and speaks Swiss-German. We find out why. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)
Tama's Tales What does it take to feel Swiss in Switzerland?
