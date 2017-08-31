This content was published on August 31, 2017 5:00 PM Aug 31, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. Emily has Polish/Chinese roots but grew up in Canada and says she feels Canadian. Tama doesn't feel terribly Swiss, even though she grew up here and speaks Swiss-German. We find out why. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

