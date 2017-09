This content was published on September 21, 2017 5:00 PM Sep 21, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. She’s interested in cultural and religious diversity in Switzerland. This week she meets members of the “Dialogue en route” project. They take groups of young people to religious buildings and teach them about different faiths and cultures.

(SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)