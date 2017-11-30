(To view video subtitles in English, click on the gear icon and turn captions "on").
Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she talks to Ola, who's 20, and fled the war in Aleppo, Syria, with her family a year ago.
Since then, Ola has not only learnt German by taking free classes and practicing with friends, she has also set up and run a successful crowd funding campaign. Within five days she had raised the money needed to attend an integration course in order to become a biomedical lab technician.