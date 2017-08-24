This content was published on August 24, 2017 4:00 PM Aug 24, 2017 - 16:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week, she visits a summer camp for young Vietnamese people growing up in Switzerland and talks to camp leader, Tri, about the importance of language, not only as a means of communication but also as part of one's identity. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

