November 24, 2017

The mosque that was attacked in the city of Arish on the Sinai Peninsula

(Keystone)

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday it had “learnt with great sadness of the despicable attack that occurred against a mosque in Bir al-Abed, taking away so many innocent lives and wounding a large number of people”.

Militants killed more than 235 people at a mosque in Egypt’s North Sinai on Friday, detonating a bomb and gunning down worshippers in the deadliest attack in the country’s modern history, state media and witnesses said.

“Switzerland condemns in the strongest terms this further heinous act in Egypt’s North Sinai province, as well as all others which targeted this country,” the statement said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but since 2013 Egyptian security forces have battled a stubborn Islamic State affiliate in the mainly desert region, and militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers.

Doris Leuthard, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, said her thoughts were with the victims and their families.

Leuthard and Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis will send letters of condolence on behalf of Switzerland to their counterparts.

