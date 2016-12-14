Switzerland plans law to track suspected terrorists

Those registered would set off a notification when entering the Schengen zone (EPA)

Swiss parliament wants the police to be able to monitor the movements of suspected terrorists without their knowledge. A vote took place in Bern on Wednesday.

It would mean that the federal police would be notified if a registered person passes through border control and enters the Schengen zone, or if such a person has to show proof of identity to officials while in a Schengen zone country.

The federal police would be allowed to covertly register people who are potentially travelling for the purposes of jihad.

People who would be registered to trigger such notifications to the authorities, would be those who pose a concrete threat to internal or external security.

The Senate passed a motion from the House of Representatives without opposition, which will pass on to the cabinet. However, the cabinet has already put the wheels in motion, in the summer they requested the justice and police department to draft a bill including this measure, and others, aimed at combating terrorism.

