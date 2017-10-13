This content was published on October 13, 2017 3:08 PM Oct 13, 2017 - 15:08

Swiss Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga and German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière in Luxembourg on Friday (Keystone)



Citing increased threat of terror attacks, countries with external European Union borders are calling for the extension of temporary border controls – a change supported by Swiss justice minister Simonetta Sommaruga.

Sommaruga, who spoke just before the EU interior ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg on Friday, said that as some countries – including France and Germany – had already announced their intention to retain border checks past the initial deadline of November 2017, it was necessary to agree on common regulations “to which everyone must adhere”.

The justice minister acknowledged that while open borders and the free circulation of people throughout the EU’s Schengen Areaexternal link are important benefits, “we have a situation that has changed over the past few years, and it is therefore important that everyone plays by the same rules”.

Sommaruga noted that while Switzerland is a member of the Schengen Area, the Swiss situation is different from that of EU member states because it is not part of the EU customs union. As such, Switzerland can already instate border controls based on “suspicion”. Of course, she added, “in Switzerland, we continually analyse whether other measures are necessary and meaningful.”

Not-so-temporary checks

In light of the great influx of migrants arriving in Europe during the summer and fall of 2015, some EU member states reintroduced border controls, which are normally done away with in the Schengen Area. The decision was notably justified by citing the security of exterior EU borders in Germany, Austria, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

However, the European Commission announced in May that these temporary checks were to be terminated by November of this year, as migratory pressure had eased.

Reuters reported on Friday that French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said he wanted to extend his country’s border controls by six more months out of a concern for terrorism. German Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière was likewise quoted as saying that, while Germany is still committed to the freedom of movement, “at the moment, we cannot do without checks."



