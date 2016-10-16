Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Thai King

Bhumibol mourned in Swiss Buddhist temples

Human interest Religion

...

Two Buddhist temples in Switzerland conducted special religious ceremonies to mourn the death of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej. 

Around 250 people attended the special ceremony held at the Buddhist temple in Echallens in the canton of Vaud on Sunday to pay their respects to the former ruler of Thailand who died on October 13 at the age of 88. The “Wat Buddhavihara” temple and Buddhist centre serves the spiritual needs of the resident Thai and Lao community. It was consecrated in 2001 and the building was chosen because it was near the city of Lausanne, where young Bhumibol spent many years.   

Another ceremony in honour of Bhumibol was held in Gretzenbach in the northern Swiss canton of Solothurn. Gretzenbach hosts the largest Buddhist temple in Switzerland, Wat Srinagarindravararam. 

The Swiss years 

Bhumibol Adulyadej lived in Switzerland on and off between 1933 and 1951, in a villa in the town of Pully near Lausanne. He lived there with his mother, sister and brother Ananda Mahidol, who was king before him. The family often took holidays in cantons Valais and Graubünden. 

Bhumibol was fascinated by photography, skiing, fast cars and nature. He received his baccalaureate at a cantonal school before studying natural sciences, law and political science at the University of Lausanne. 

According to sources close to the family, his studies of the Swiss Constitution and democracy helped him develop Thailand’s democratic system. He also met his future wife in Lausanne, the current Queen Sirikit.

(Keystone)
See in other languages: 8


swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus