The making of a well-behaved sheepdog

This content was published on March 13, 2018 2:03 PM Mar 13, 2018 - 14:03

As guard dogs have been a threat to the wellbeing of hikers, Swiss authorities have now committed to measures to better train the animals. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

The breeder Christian Mühlethaler from Meinisberg in Canton Bern is one of the 20 breeders in Switzerland working with livestock guard dogs.

At the end of December one of his dogs had a litter of twelve puppies. As part of new measured introduced by authorities, Mühlethaler’s dogs will have to undergo training within the first year of age after which they will be tested in how well they interact with humans.

As early as five years ago, it was common practice for herd protection dogs, to be separated when still puppies from their mothers. They were growing-up exclusively among sheep, and only rarely, coming in contact with humans. As a result, such dogs were unaccustomed to humans and in certain situations could react aggressively to people such as bikers and hikers.

Experts and the responsible authorities have therefore decided to not restrict the socialization of livestock guard dogs only to sheep, by getting them used to people from early on.

