The man who fixes everything

This content was published on March 6, 2018 8:00 AM Mar 6, 2018 - 08:00

Toni Eilert is one of ten technicians who are responsible for fixing everything at the Jungfraujoch tourist complex that sits at 3,454m. From repairing broken doors to rescuing people trapped in lifts, they perform a wide range of maintenance and troubleshooting jobs. Unpredictable weather and the over million tourists who visit each year, keep them busy all year long.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.