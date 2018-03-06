Toni Eilert is one of ten technicians who are responsible for fixing everything at the Jungfraujoch tourist complex that sits at 3,454m. From repairing broken doors to rescuing people trapped in lifts, they perform a wide range of maintenance and troubleshooting jobs. Unpredictable weather and the over million tourists who visit each year, keep them busy all year long.
The man who fixes everything
Toni Eilert is one of ten technicians who are responsible for fixing everything at the Jungfraujoch tourist complex that sits at 3,454m. From repairing broken doors to rescuing people trapped in lifts, they perform a wide range of maintenance and troubleshooting jobs. Unpredictable weather and the over million tourists who visit each year, keep them busy all year long.