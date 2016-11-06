A new US President – view from Switzerland

Here are some of the stories we’ll be following the week of October 31:
Monday
Politicians, including Swiss Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann, and business leaders will gather in Zurich to talk about the future of the job market in the new digital era.
Monday
We’ll publish a story about the latest findings from ProClim, the Swiss Academy of Sciences forum for climate change, about the status and implications of climate change in Switzerland. The event coincides with the first day of the COP22 conference, which is being held in Marrakech, Morocco.
Tuesday
As the race for the White House nears its climax, swissinfo.ch begins unique coverage about the United States election with the aim of explaining how the outcome will matter to you.
Wednesday
With the identity of the next President of the United States known, swissinfo.ch will bring you reactions from a range of special events in Switzerland.
Thursday
US election analysis: how the winning candidate’s views on the economy, the climate, foreign policy, trade and immigration matter to Switzerland.
What you may have missed last week:
