Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

The Week Ahead

A new US President – view from Switzerland

Business Politics Environment
in depth: Jobs

...

Here are some of the stories we’ll be following the week of October 31:

Monday

Politicians, including Swiss Economics Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann, and business leaders will gather in Zurich to talk about the future of the job market in the new digital era.

Monday

We’ll publish a story about the latest findings from ProClim, the Swiss Academy of Sciences forum for climate change, about the status and implications of climate change in Switzerland. The event coincides with the first day of the COP22 conference, which is being held in Marrakech, Morocco.

Tuesday

As the race for the White House nears its climax, swissinfo.ch begins unique coverage about the United States election with the aim of explaining how the outcome will matter to you. 

Wednesday

With the identity of the next President of the United States known, swissinfo.ch will bring you reactions from a range of special events in Switzerland.

Thursday

US election analysis: how the winning candidate’s views on the economy, the climate, foreign policy, trade and immigration matter to Switzerland.




What you may have missed last week:

Wer träumt nicht manchmal davon, ganz anders zu leben als alle anderen - beispielsweise in einem Baumhaus? (swissinfo.ch)
See in other languages: 9

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Focus