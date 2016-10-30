Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

The Week Ahead

Big data, little-spoken languages and tax dodging

Sci & Tech Business Politics Environment

...

Here are some of the stories we’ll be following the week of October 31:

Tuesday

Can big data improve your health? Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis certainly thinks so, and so do doctors in Germany and researchers at IBM and Microsoft. They are teaming up to improve diagnosis of illnesses and their treatments.

Wednesday

What kind of Latin America road trip would Che Guevara go on if he were alive today? Swiss photographer Luca Zanetti thinks he would cruise the continent on a Swiss electric bike. We bring you Zanetti’s own ‘E-bike diaries’ adventure. 

Thursday

Multinationals have been told to stop dodging taxes with accountancy tricks. Countries have been told to stop helping them. Switzerland thinks it has a solution to keep both the tax authorities and big foreign firms happy.

Thursday

Tough times for Romansh, Switzerland’s least-spoken national language, with the Romansh chair at the University of Zurich under threat. Just how serious is the situation – and what can be done?

Friday

Internal strife leading to a mass exodus. The case is not Syria, but Hungary 60 years ago. We take a look back at the thousands of Hungarians who found refuge in Switzerland after Soviet troops put down an uprising in the East European country.




What you may have missed last week:

Hablützel became Swami Jnanananda and spent over 60 years in India immersed in spiritual practices (Malcolm Tillis)

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Focus