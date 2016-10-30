Big data, little-spoken languages and tax dodging

Here are some of the stories we’ll be following the week of October 31:

(Keystone)

Tuesday



Can big data improve your health? Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis certainly thinks so, and so do doctors in Germany and researchers at IBM and Microsoft. They are teaming up to improve diagnosis of illnesses and their treatments.

(Keystone)

Wednesday

What kind of Latin America road trip would Che Guevara go on if he were alive today? Swiss photographer Luca Zanetti thinks he would cruise the continent on a Swiss electric bike. We bring you Zanetti’s own ‘E-bike diaries’ adventure.

(Keystone)

Thursday

Multinationals have been told to stop dodging taxes with accountancy tricks. Countries have been told to stop helping them. Switzerland thinks it has a solution to keep both the tax authorities and big foreign firms happy.

(Keystone)

Thursday



Tough times for Romansh, Switzerland’s least-spoken national language, with the Romansh chair at the University of Zurich under threat. Just how serious is the situation – and what can be done?

(Keystone)

Friday



Internal strife leading to a mass exodus. The case is not Syria, but Hungary 60 years ago. We take a look back at the thousands of Hungarians who found refuge in Switzerland after Soviet troops put down an uprising in the East European country.













What you may have missed last week:

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.