Crowdfunding, landfills and face recognition

Here are some of the stories we’ll be following the week of October 3:

Monday

A critical look at the crowdfunding phenomenon in Switzerland. It’s a rapidly growing trend, but one that still has untapped potential and can be tricky to define and navigate. Swiss crowdfunders tend to be generous supporters of the arts, but social media networks are still essential to a successful campaign.

Monday

We’ll be covering UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon’s visit to Geneva for the first leg of a two-day stay in Switzerland. Planned meetings include international organisations, city and cantonal officials and the executive committee of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. On Tuesday, he will travel to Bern to meet the Swiss president.

Tuesday

Last year, swissinfo.ch tried to uncover the identity of a mystery Indian woman whose portrait adorned a vintage Swiss watch. Can face recognition technology help solve an 80-year-old puzzle?

Wednesday

swissinfo.ch visits a landfill in Bonfol, canton Jura, that was once the target of toxic waste from the Basel chemical industry. Now, 50 years later, we return to Bonfol to see the results of one town’s decades-long fight to clean up the site.

Friday

We analyse a study by the German Bertelsmann Foundation, which ranks the direct democracy rights of 41 countries. Switzerland comes out on top when it comes to comparing political participation rights but its lack of financial transparency is apparently its Achilles’ heel.



