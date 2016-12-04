Organic farming, the Gotthard base tunnel and women in tech

(Keystone)

Here are some of the stories we’ll bring you the week starting December 5:

Monday

As more and more Swiss farms turn their back on conventional agricultural methods, one farmer from canton Vaud explains why he has no regrets about going organic.

Tuesday

Swiss education experts will be biting their nails as the results are released of the latest 72-country PISA tests. Will Swiss 15-year-olds improve in science, reading and mathematics since the previous tests in 2013?

Wednesday

We meet the women teaming up to swap contacts and experiences of working in the male-dominated tech industry. They’re joining forces as part of the We Shape Tech network.

Thursday

Do strict citizenship laws help or hurt integration? Two young Turks who have lived in Switzerland for several years explain how a new law has put on hold their dream of becoming Swiss in the near future.

Friday

Passenger trains begin travelling through the world’s longest rail tunnel, the 57km-long Gotthard Base Tunnel, cutting journeys between Zurich and Milan by 40 minutes. But the savings in time come at a cost. We report on the alpine scenery and sites that passengers will now miss out on.









