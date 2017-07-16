This content was published on July 16, 2017 12:00 PM Jul 16, 2017 - 12:00

Here's a selection of the stories we will be bringing you in the upcoming week.

(swissinfo.ch)

​​​​​​​

Monday & Tuesday

With a Swiss delegation in Washington meeting with US President Trump’s administration about vocational training, we take a look at the Swiss and American apprenticeship systems in a two-part series. Part one will focus on how popular this kind of job training is in both countries, and how it’s funded. Part two looks at how “earn-while-you-learn” opportunities are regulated in Switzerland and the United States.

(Keystone)

Wednesday

Switzerland is considering a ban on certain ingredients found in anti-perspirants that some studies have found can cause cancer. But the country’s chief oversight body maintains that the evidence is not convincing. We look at the facts and how consumers are treating the question.

(Keystone)

Thursday

Swiss consumers face a major obstacle in the form of geoblocking, which means they can’t order products online from certain countries. This often results in limited choice and higher prices than if they lived elsewhere in Europe. Is an end to the practice in sight?

(PHOTOPRESS)

Friday

Take a 360-degree, immersive journey deep into Switzerland’s Plaine Morte glacier, which is retreating more than any other Alpine ice sheet.

















What you may have missed last week: