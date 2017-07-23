Here's a selection of the stories we will be bringing you in the upcoming week.
Monday
Is it possible to use drones to harness the wind at altitudes and places where normal wind turbines can’t be built? We’ll tell you about a Swiss start-up which is trying to do just that. The Twingtec project was on show at Expo 2017 in Astana.
Tuesday
Swiss values and language will be two of the focal points for students attending the first Swiss School to open its doors in China. We report on the reason for the decision to expand the network of Swiss international schools to include the Chinese capital, Beijing.
Wednesday
Are you planning on relocating to Switzerland? Should you buy or rent a home? What do you need to know about the property market? We’ll publish an overview of the housing situation to get you started.
Thursday
We continue to follow the adventures of Tama Vakeesan, a young woman with Sri Lankan roots. She’s so far revealed why Tamil women lighten their skin, explained what it means to be born in Switzerland but not be Swiss, and looked at the plight of today’s refugees.
Saturday
Meet Manuel Schuster, the latest person we’re portraying in our Swiss Abroad series, who has made Manila his new home.
What you may have missed last week: