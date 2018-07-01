Here are the stories we'll be following the week of July 2, 2018:
Monday
Swiss involvement in an Israeli project to control rats using barn owls has become much more than just scientific cooperation. By expanding to neighbouring Jordan and the West Bank researchers hope the enigmatic birds will also help to build dialogue despite political tensions in the region.
Tuesday
Blockchain startups are denied basic banking services in Switzerland due to banks’ fears of potential fraud and money laundering. Can setting up minimum standards for such startup companies encourage banks to deal with cryptocurrency firms?
Wednesday
We visit what is arguably the most environment-friendly student apartment in the world. Made from recycled materials “mined” from urban environments, the flat itself is designed to be dismantled in five years.
Thursday
As the new president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Swiss Senator Liliane Maury Pasquier has her work cut out. She talks to swissinfo.ch about the difficult financial situation of the 47-member body and the impact of the “caviar gate” scandal that involved influence buying by Azerbaijan.
Friday
Ever wondered why dialects are flourishing in the German-speaking part of Switzerland but are restricted to a few isolated pockets in the French-speaking part? We try to make sense of the rise and decline of Swiss dialects.
