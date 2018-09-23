Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of September 24:
Monday
Solomon Aklilu hasn’t got a job. But thanks to a government programme, he is able to do an internship and attend school. A portrait of the 24-year-old Eritrean, who has been living in Switzerland for three years and learning the roofing trade in Bern.
Tuesday
As part of a new business series, we look at what it’s like working for a Swiss multinational. This week we visit Syngenta - one of the largest agribusiness companies in the world. Jessica Davis Plüss travels to the firm’s headquarters in Basel to talk to employees.
Wednesday
In a new longform multimedia article, Luigi Jorio visits Bolivia, one of the poorest countries in Latin America, to find out how local communities are coping with climate change.
Thursday
How hard is it for international students to get admission into a Swiss university? Anand Chandrashekar breaks it down for you and compares the process with the US and Britain.
Friday
The Swiss government, parliament, courts and local authorities sometimes resort to original methods to implement problematic or unwelcome vote decisions. We look at some of the more popular, creative strategies.
