This content was published on November 5, 2017 12:00 PM Nov 5, 2017 - 12:00

Here are the stories we’ll be following the week of November 6.





Monday

Are you a billionaire looking for somewhere discrete to have a wedding celebration? Switzerland may be just the place to splash your cash while avoiding the paparazzi’s camera flash. swissinfo.ch attempts to uncover the details and faces behind the one of the flashiest super-rich weddings of 2017.



Tuesday

We lift the lid on the “coding academies” that are rapidly cropping up in Switzerland. These private, intensive, boot camp-style courses in computer programming appeal to job-seekers from all walks of life, from refugees to those seeking a career change



Wednesday

In the case of a nuclear attack in Switzerland, where are people advised to go, and for how long? In response to swissinfo.ch reader questions, we invite you to join us on a video tour of one of Switzerland’s underground bunkers, which are provided in every commune to shelter citizens in case the worst should happen.



Friday

Davide Dosi took unpaid leave from his job when both his daughters were born so that he could be with them after his wife Anna’s maternity leave ended. The couple and others weigh in on a popular initiative to introduce paid paternity leave in Switzerland.



Sunday

Next week, Switzerland will host its first Antibiotic Awareness campaign to educate the public about antibiotic resistance. To highlight this event, we speak to Nina Kathe of the University of Zurich, the author of award-winning research on resistance in E. coli bacteria. But Kathe isn’t a professor: she’s a 19-year-old freshman who completed the experiment as part of her secondary school final exam.











