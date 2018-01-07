Here is a selection of stories we're looking ahead to in the week of January 8, 2018.
Monday
The trial of thirteen financiers accused of funnelling more than CH15 million to the Sri Lankan Tamil separatist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE) will start at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court.
Tuesday
Switzerland is home to several long-running English-language comedy and drama groups. swissinfo.ch profiles the actors, producers and audiences and examines how much demand there is for such plays.
Tuesday
Swiss retailers experienced hard times in recent years with the strong franc sending shoppers over the borders in search of cheaper goods. Credit Suisse presents a study looking into the sector’s prospects for 2018.
Wednesday
The remote Swiss village of Gondo may seem like an unlikely place to host a cryptocurrency mining operation. But the old gold mining venue offers a variety of attractions, raising hopes that the crypto newcomers can revive the village’s fortunes.
Thursday
Eileen Jerrett is an independent filmmaker whose interest in Icelandic art took a turn when she learned about direct democratic initiative on the Nordic island following the economic crash ten years ago.
Friday
As wealthy people snap up prime properties bordering Swiss lakes, a “class war” has broken out between well-heeled homeowners who want privacy and groups who demand lakeside access to all people.
