the week ahead Cute dogs, iconic cars and a new breed of bank


3 Saint Bernard dogs
Here are the stories we’ll be following the week of December 24, 2018.


Monday

Waste not, want not: a Swiss charity takes food past its sell by date from supermarkets and redistributes it to homeless shelters, street kitchens and other organisations in need. Our photo-reportage for this holiday season.

Also on Monday: we learn about one American family’s love affair with the Chevrolet Corvair, a car made by a company created by a Swiss.


Tuesday

The Saint Bernard, featured in everything from Christmas cards to glass-blown ornaments, is a giant bundle of joy and a year-round symbol of Switzerland. We visit the Barry Foundation to sneak in some cuddles and find out directly from owners and experts what it is like to have one as a pet.


Wednesday

Energy highs and lows: for some people, 2018 was energising, but others found the summer heat draining. Our gallery features a look back at the past 365 days, using some of the year’s most powerful images.


Friday

A new breed of digital ‘challenger’ bank is promising not only to lower fees but also change the way customers interact with their banks and manage their money. Is this the future of personal finance?



In case you missed it:


swissinfo.ch/ilj

