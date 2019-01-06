(Keystone)

Here are some of the stories we’ll bring you the week of January 7:



Monday

2018 was a tough year for relations between Switzerland and the European Union. After the decision on the institutional framework agreement with the EU was pushed into 2019, expectations are high that a deal must be reached. An update on what lies ahead for EU-Swiss relations.

Tuesday

Most of the world’s gold passes through Switzerland, arriving unrefined and leaving glittering. But sometimes it has shady origins. A recent report by the Swiss government raised concerns over the exploitation of mine workers and made several recommendations to Swiss firms active in the field.

Wednesday

The world’s largest tobacco company says it wants you to stop smoking. What’s it like to work inside Philip Morris International as it tries to radically reinvent itself? We visit the operational headquarters in Lausanne.

Friday

Swiss judges tend to hand down shorter sentences, particularly for violent crime, than their foreign counterparts. Usually only repeat offenders or serious criminals have to serve time in prison. Why is this?







In case you missed it:

Work quirks Stringing together ‘pearls from the archives’ Some of the more bizarre and entertaining memos and letters from the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation archives. By Thomas Stephens

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line