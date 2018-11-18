This content was published on November 18, 2018 11:00 AM Nov 18, 2018 - 11:00



Here are some of the stories we'll be following the week of November 19.





Monday

On Monday we’ll have an in-depth look at the Swisscontact development foundation, which is working to improve business conditions in countries like Bosnia and Uganda by providing advice and support to local start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Tuesday

Both Switzerland and Finland score high in global education rankings, so what secrets for success can they share with each other? To find out, swissinfo.ch interviewed Finland’s top education official, Anita Lehikoinen, about education topics ranging from apprenticeships to robots.

Wednesday

You may have read stories about cities like Zurich beating out other urban areas in global quality of life rankings, but how does Switzerland compare when it comes to the nuts and bolts of urban policy? On Wednesday, we’ll publish an analysis of a study by think tank Avenir Suisse comparing Swiss cities’ policies on housing markets, infrastructure, transport, integration and more.

Thursday

On November 24, Taiwanese citizens will vote on no fewer than ten popular initiatives. Global Democracy Correspondent Bruno Kaufmann looks at direct democracy in Taiwan, and the Swiss influence on the island’s political development.

Friday

What’s it like to be an independent art book publisher in Switzerland? swissinfo.ch finds out in Zurich at the country’s most important event dedicated to the trade, which will feature a mix of performances, readings, and book and magazine presentations.

Sunday

On November 25, the Swiss will decide on three issues for the year’s final set of votes: a proposal to put the Swiss constitution above international law, legal measures aimed at boosting the powers of social welfare detectives, and an initiative to promote cows with horns. Be sure to follow the debates and results with our dossierexternal link of news and analysis.











Here is what you may have missed last week:



