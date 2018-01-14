Here is a selection of stories we're looking ahead to in the week of January 15, 2018.
Tuesday
The Swiss national football team has been doing well of late, but not much is known about the country’s Super League. We look at why, and consider whether the team is punching below or above its weight in Europe, relative to its national success and the finances of its clubs.
Wednesday
Why are the Swiss such experts at predicting avalanches? What makes their approach so special? All will be revealed in our in-depth article.
Thursday
On March 4, the Swiss could vote to get rid of the radio and television licence fee. We look at the arguments on both sides, the facts and figures, and the potential consequences if Switzerland becomes the first country in Europe to abolish the bulk of its public service broadcasting.
Thursday
Also on Thursday, we’ll be comparing how Switzerland and the United States approach disease prevention in health care – an aspect that does not always get the attention or resources it needs. The story continues our series of articles on health care in the two countries.
Saturday
A demonstration is taking place in Zurich on the anniversary of United States President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March. It comes just days before Trump’s visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort of Davos.
