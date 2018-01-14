This content was published on January 14, 2018 12:00 PM Jan 14, 2018 - 12:00

Here is a selection of stories we're looking ahead to in the week of January 15, 2018.





(Keystone)

Tuesday

The Swiss national football team has been doing well of late, but not much is known about the country’s Super League. We look at why, and consider whether the team is punching below or above its weight in Europe, relative to its national success and the finances of its clubs.











(Keystone)

Wednesday

Why are the Swiss such experts at predicting avalanches? What makes their approach so special? All will be revealed in our in-depth article.









(Keystone)

Thursday

On March 4, the Swiss could vote to get rid of the radio and television licence fee. We look at the arguments on both sides, the facts and figures, and the potential consequences if Switzerland becomes the first country in Europe to abolish the bulk of its public service broadcasting.









(Keystone)

Thursday

Also on Thursday, we’ll be comparing how Switzerland and the United States approach disease prevention in health care – an aspect that does not always get the attention or resources it needs. The story continues our series of articles on health care in the two countries.









(Keystone)

Saturday

A demonstration is taking place in Zurich on the anniversary of United States President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March. It comes just days before Trump’s visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort of Davos.









What you may have missed last week:

Johann David Wyss Here’s to you, Swiss Family Robinson By Thomas Stephens Johann David Wyss, who died exactly 200 years ago, wrote the most-translated Swiss book ever: Swiss Family Robinson.





swissinfo.ch/ilj

Horizontal Line

